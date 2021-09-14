St. Louis based grandmaster wins over $37k in chess tournament

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis based Grandmaster Leinier Dominguez won the $37,500 first prize in the 2021 Champions Showdown: Chess 9LX.

The Cuban native beat Levon Aronian in the final round, finishing the tournament with six points total. Dominguez was satisfied with his performance.

“From the start of the tournament I was trying to take it one game at a time,” said local Grandmaster, Leinier Dominguez in his interview with commentator Grandmaster Maurice Ashley. “It’s been awhile since I’ve won a tournament this strong, and I’m pleased that it happened here in Saint Louis of all places. To have won a tournament with such a strong field to play against feels really great.”

Here are the final results of the tournament:

Place Name Total Points Total Prize Winnings 1 Leinier Dominguez 6 $37,500 T2 Wesley So 5.5 $20,000 T2 Maxime Vachier-Lagrave 5.5 $20,000 T2 Sam Shankland 5.5 $20,000 5 Garry Kasparov 5 $12,500 6 Fabiano Caruana 4.5 $10,000 7 Levon Aronian 4 $7,500 8 Shakhriyar Mamedyarov 3.5 $7,500 9 Hikaru Nakamura 3.0 $7,500 10 Peter Svidler 2.5 $7,500

For more results visit here.