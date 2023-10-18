ST. LOUIS – A former ‘Basketball Wives’ reality TV star and St. Louis radio personality is due in St. Louis federal court Wednesday.

Brittish ‘Cierrah williams is being sentenced on fraud charges. She pleaded guilty in May to 15 felonies from several fraud schemes.

Prosecutors claim she used social security numbers that were not hers to open accounts with banks and credit card companies. Williams then received thousands of dollars from an insurance company after filing fake medical bills.

Prosecutors say they intend to have her repay the nearly $450,000 she got from her schemes.