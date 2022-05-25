ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two Missouri barbeque masters will be on the Food Network this week. David Sandusky hails from St. Louis and Megan Day is from Kansas City. They will be on Beat Bobby Flay Thursday.

Flay did not pick them for his team for the BBQ Brawl. They’re back for a little revenge.

Sandusky entered the St. Louis barbeque scene in late 2014. His Beast Craft BBQ restaurant has earned many awards and Thrillist was named among the best in the US. He has several other restaurants open across the St. Louis region.

Megan Day is part of the professional barbecue team Burnt Finger BBQ. They have also racked up many awards including state championships. They also



