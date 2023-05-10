ST. LOUIS — Where in the St. Louis area can you get some of the best french fries? When we asked our Facebook fans, they told us what they thought.
We asked for fried chicken last week, so how about some fries to go with that chicken? You can read more about the best chicken restaurants here.
There were a lot of suggestions, and here are the top 15 from each group: local shops and fast-food restaurants.
Local Business around St. Louis
- Two Shamrocks Public House in O’Fallon, Mo.
- Woofies Hot Dogs
- Lakeside Café at St. Louis Zoo
- French Frie Factory in St. Louis
- Edge Wild in Chesterfield, Mo
- Social House 227 in Warrenton, Mo.
- Café Bistro in Des Peres, Mo.
- Mac’s Local eats
- Hi-Pointe Drive-in
- Lilana’s Italian Kitchen
- The Schlafly Tap Room
- Trainwreck Saloon
- 1860 Saloon, Game Room & Hardshell Café
- Cooper’s American Pub & Grill in St. Peters, Mo.
- Johnny’s Hideout in High Ridge, Mo.
Fast Food
- McDonalds
- Steak’n Shake
- Culver’s
- Wendy’s
- Rally’s
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
- Penn Station
- Red Robin
- White Castle
- Five Guys
- Lions Choice
- Burger King
- Wingstop
- Taco Bell
- Arby’s