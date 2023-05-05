ST. LOUIS – Where can you get some of the best fried chicken in the St. Louis area? We asked our Facebook fans, and they had opinions.
Here is a list of the best spots in St. Louis to get fried chicken, according to our viewers. These dishes range from Southern style, St. Louis style, and homemade recipes passed down from generation to generation.
- King Edwards Fried Chicken in St. Charles testimonials on their website states that King Edward’s is the go-to spot in St. Charles for fried chicken and other menu items. It has been around for a long time and has never disappointed, with hot and fresh food and leftovers to create crispy chicken burritos the next day.
- Hobos at the Legion in St. Peters say that one of fan favorites is their famous-fried chicken. They say on their website that they are the winner of the best fried chicken in St. Charles County.
- Piccadilly at Manhattan Some reviews stated that they had a great experience at the restaurant, with the Fried chicken being particularly good and the staff being helpful.
- Amigo Joe’s Mexican Restaurant and Cantina in south city states that they prioritize quality over cost, using only high-quality ingredients.
- Fergie’s Bar & Restaurant on Lemay Farry reviews say that the chicken is very good.
- Brewskeez Smokehouse & Music in O’Fallon has menu items such as Homemade Wing Sauce, Quesadilla Burger, Cheese Stuffed Bacon Burger, and House made Pizza.
- Hodaks Restaurant & Bar in St. Louis been a beloved spot for almost 60 years, known for its golden-fried chicken, which has won the title of “Best in St. Louis” since 1991.
- Porter’s Chicken in St. Louis has a variety of fried chicken, shrimp and fish. Customer reviews state that the chicken is spicy and not over fried.
- Grace Meat + Three on Manchester provides unique and comforting food, treating employees and customers as family, and leaving a lasting impression.
- Gingham’s Homestyle Restaurant in St. Charles has been providing homemade soups and desserts for over three decades.
- Homestead Restaurant in Bonne Terre has reviews on its Facebook page stating that they have a cozy environment and the food tastes homemade.
- Southern on Olive in St. Louis has been established since 2015. They are known for their hot chicken and sandwiches. They claim that they are the first restaurant to bring Nashville Hot chicken to Midtown.
- The Local House Restaurant & Bar is situated in the heart of a town, which serves traditional American cuisine and beverages, while upholding exceptional service and superior quality as their top priorities.
- Garvey’s Grill is a locally owned restaurant that focuses on homemade menue. They have a place to watch the cards games and enjoy fried comfort food.
- Eat Duckbill claims to have the best popcorn chicken. They also have vegetarian and gluten-free options.
- Vails Brothers Shrimp Chicken & Fish is a family-owned restaurant. They have a St. Louis style food which is a blend of Southern Soul Food with a Midwest twist that they learned from their mother, Jessie Mae Vails.
- Juniper a Southern Table & Bar says on its website that they are “new” Southern food and cocktails that are rooted in traditional dishes and spirits of religion.
- Chicken Coop in St. Peters this local restaurant focuses on fresh fried chicken. Reviews on its Facebook page state that it is the “best chicken place around”.