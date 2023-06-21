ST. LOUIS — Where in St. Louis is the best place to have a meal? When we asked our Facebook fans, they told us what they thought.

There were a lot of suggestions, and why wouldn’t there be for a city named one of the top places worldwide to try local food?

Foodies weighed in, and these are 30 local suggestions for the best place to get a meal in St. Louis:

Joey B’s on the Hill

The Old Spaghetti Factory

Veritas Gateway to Food and Wine

Cunetto House of Pasta

Ballpark Village

Fallon’s Bar and Grill

Half & Half

The Fountain on Locust

Russell’s on Macklind

Basso

Brennan’s Bar and Grill

Tequila Mexican Restaurant

Sister Cities Cajun

Twisted Tree Steakhouse

The Kitchen Sink Downtown

Biggie’s Restaurant

Heavy Riff Brewing Company

Stone Turtle Restaurant and bar

The Pat Connolly Tavern

Hogtown Smokehouse

Nomad

Michael’s Bar and Grill

Sweet Em’s Coffee and Ice Cream

Taste of Italy

Semus McDaniel’s

The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis

Pepper’s Bar and Grill

Peppe’s Apt 2

Zia’s Restaurant

The Parkmoor Drive-in

Previously, we also asked for the best establishments for fried chicken, french fries, and coffee spots.