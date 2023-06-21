ST. LOUIS — Where in St. Louis is the best place to have a meal? When we asked our Facebook fans, they told us what they thought.

There were a lot of suggestions, and why wouldn’t there be for a city named one of the top places worldwide to try local food?

Foodies weighed in, and these are 30 local suggestions for the best place to get a meal in St. Louis: 

Joey B’s on the Hill
The Old Spaghetti Factory 
Veritas Gateway to Food and Wine 
Cunetto House of Pasta 
Ballpark Village 
Fallon’s Bar and Grill 
Half & Half 
The Fountain on Locust 
Russell’s on Macklind 
Basso 
Brennan’s Bar and Grill 
Tequila Mexican Restaurant 
Sister Cities Cajun 
Twisted Tree Steakhouse 
The Kitchen Sink Downtown 
Biggie’s Restaurant
Heavy Riff Brewing Company 
Stone Turtle Restaurant and bar 
The Pat Connolly Tavern 
Hogtown Smokehouse 
Nomad 
Michael’s Bar and Grill 
Sweet Em’s Coffee and Ice Cream 
Taste of Italy 
Semus McDaniel’s 
The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis 
Pepper’s Bar and Grill 
Peppe’s Apt 2 
Zia’s Restaurant 
The Parkmoor Drive-in 

Previously, we also asked for the best establishments for fried chickenfrench fries, and coffee spots