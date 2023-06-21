ST. LOUIS — Where in St. Louis is the best place to have a meal? When we asked our Facebook fans, they told us what they thought.
There were a lot of suggestions, and why wouldn’t there be for a city named one of the top places worldwide to try local food?
Foodies weighed in, and these are 30 local suggestions for the best place to get a meal in St. Louis:
Joey B’s on the Hill
The Old Spaghetti Factory
Veritas Gateway to Food and Wine
Cunetto House of Pasta
Ballpark Village
Fallon’s Bar and Grill
Half & Half
The Fountain on Locust
Russell’s on Macklind
Basso
Brennan’s Bar and Grill
Tequila Mexican Restaurant
Sister Cities Cajun
Twisted Tree Steakhouse
The Kitchen Sink Downtown
Biggie’s Restaurant
Heavy Riff Brewing Company
Stone Turtle Restaurant and bar
The Pat Connolly Tavern
Hogtown Smokehouse
Nomad
Michael’s Bar and Grill
Sweet Em’s Coffee and Ice Cream
Taste of Italy
Semus McDaniel’s
The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis
Pepper’s Bar and Grill
Peppe’s Apt 2
Zia’s Restaurant
The Parkmoor Drive-in
Previously, we also asked for the best establishments for fried chicken, french fries, and coffee spots.