ST. LOUIS — A bill that would ban the open carrying of firearms without a concealed carry permit moves forward in the St. Louis Board of Aldermen. The Post-Dispatch reports that the bill’s sponsor, Alderwoman Cara Spencer, says it will get guns off the street and disarm minors who would have to be 19 in order to get a permit.

Some aldermen were concerned it would lead to more stop and frisk searches. To counter that, Adlerman Rasheen Aldridge proposed a bill that would require officers to give out business cards to people they stop, search or question.