St. Louis Black Repertory Company opens its 45th season with ‘Fireflies’

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Black Repertory Company kicks off its 45th anniversary season with “Fireflies” by Donja R. Love on Friday night.

The show is staged at the 125-seat Hotchner Studio Theatre on Washington University’s campus. “Fireflies” is director by Atlanta-based actor and director Andrea Frye, and it features Zahria Moore and Eric Conners.

The drama set in the Jim Crow South follows Olivia and Charles’ marriage after four little girls are bombed in a church.

“This show is so true of life,” said Director Frye. “The notion of the fight for the right to live is evident in this text, but it’s ultimately about a man and a woman struggling to get along. To show the truth of the way that we deal with each other is of real importance.”

Moore, a first-year Black Rep Acting Fellow from Atlanta, plays Olivia. St. Louis Native Conners portrays Charles.

Four-play season subscriptions and single tickets for Fireflies are available at www.theblackrep.org or by calling the Box Office at 314-534-3807. Reduced prices are available for groups of 12 or more and for the Intergenerational Matinee on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, with support from the Taylor Family and Trio Foundations. In-person health protocols will be followed including required vaccination or negative test results. For complete information on current health protocols please visit www.theblackrep.org.