ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues are teaming up with the American Red Cross for their 17th annual blood drive Wednesday.

There are ten places to choose from, including the Enterprise Center, the Ballwin Community Center, and the American Legion Post in Collinsville, Illinois. Hours run between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

You can donate at the Enterprise Center from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. To sign up for an appointment, go to the RedCross website.