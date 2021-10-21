St. Louis Blues fans ready to return to Enterprise Center

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis hockey fans are excited about their home team’s 3-0 start. All three victories have been on the road. The St. Louis Blues will skate in front of a home crowd for the first time this season on Saturday.

Fans 12 and older will be required to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the game. There are a variety of ways to show proof.

The team has also introduced a variety of new menu items this season.

Taylor James is going to her first St. Louis Blues game Saturday. She had some reservations about the COVID safety protocol but believes it’s a good idea.

“I’ve been to several concerts and that was the requirement as well,” James said.

The Enterprise Center is also following the city’s health order regarding masks.

“The City of St. Louis is still under a mask ordinance,” said Mindy Little, St. Louis Blues marketing director. “If you are five and up, you will need to wear a mask at all times in our building, except when actively eating or drinking.”

Hockey fan Jacob Weist recently moved to St. Louis. He’s fully vaccinated and will be attending Saturday’s game.

“We moved here about two years ago haven’t been to a game since,” he said. “I’m really excited to see the Blues this year.”