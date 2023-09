ST. LOUIS – BJC Healthcare and the St. Louis Blues are hosting a free flu shot clinic at the Enterprise Center during Tuesday night’s preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Flu shots are first come, first serve for ticket holders. No appointment is required. It’s from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m.

If you can’t make it Tuesday, there will be another flu clinic on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Siteman Cancer Center in south county and at BJC at the commons.