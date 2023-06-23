ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis City Board of Aldermen is poised to give final approval Friday to one of the largest city water bill increases in recent history.

The board will meet at City Hall around 10 a.m. and expects to give final approval to a plan supported by a 12-2 vote last week.

Before the initial vote last week, FOX 2 captured video inside a city water treatment. We captured leaking pipe and broken pumps.

Curt Skouby, the city’s public utilities director, tells us his department has been dipping heavily into its reserves to help keep things running. In fact, he says his reserves have dwindled from 33 million all the way down to two million. The proposed plan would increase water bills in the city by $30 a quarter come early next year.

If approved, the first increase of 15 dollars would come next month, then another $15 increase would go into effect in January. Proponents of the bill say it will help with repairs and aging infrastructure.

The problems with the city water system have become painfully evident recently. Multiple water main breaks, like one that flooded part of Highway 40 near the zoo last month, have been plaguing the city.

The city hasn’t raised water rates in some 13 years. Last week, some alderman expressed frustration that there hasn’t been enough community input about the increase. Others have questioned why a more gradual increase wasn’t done over the past years.

FOX 2 will update you on the vote later Friday morning. Check back for updates.