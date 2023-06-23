ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis City Board of Aldermen has approved one of the largest city water rate increases in more than a decade.

On Friday, the board gave final approval for the bill by a 12-1 vote. One alderperson voted present. City leaders said the roughly 44 percent rate hike is necessary to replace aging infrastructure.

It was a heated debate by the board about the historic water rate hike. The increase comes after numerous recent water main breaks throughout the city, including a massive break that flooded Interstate 64.

City water bills would go up $30 a quarter early next year. The first increase of $15 would come next month. Then another $15 increase in January 2024.

The city’s public utilities officials said the department has been using its reserves to help keep things operating. Authorities said the reserves have decreased from 33 million to just two million.

Some aldermen wondered why a more gradual increase wasn’t done over a longer period of time and wanted more public input.

The water rates haven’t been raised for around 13 years.

Late Friday afternoon, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones released the following statement on the water rate hike:

Board of Aldermen’s first adjustment to city’s water rate since 2010; a rate increase was proposed in 2016 in committee but not acted upon further. This funding will go towards the Water Division’s day-to-day operations, maintaining 1,300 miles of water mains, 15,500 fire hydrants, and 26,000 valves while restoring the reserves necessary to make long-term infrastructure investments. It’s been 13 years since the Board of Aldermen last adjusted our water rates, and the City of St. Louis could not afford to kick the can down the road any further. A new board under new leadership, took the difficult but important step of investing in our water system now and into the future. These rates will allow the Water Division to maintain crucial day-to-day operations. In the long term, it will help our city upgrade our aging infrastructure and access federal resources to ensure St. Louisans for generations to come continue to enjoy safe, clean drinking water. This bill includes an innovative provision tying future rate increases to the consumer price index. Many cities across the country use this model, and research shows how this measure reduces sticker shock for consumers down the line. Residents in need can contact the Water Division at (314) 771-2255 for more information regarding assistance and payment plans. I thank the board members for making this important and necessary investment in our water infrastructure, especially Ald. Anne Schweitzer, for her leadership on this key issue.