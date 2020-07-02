St. Louis Board of Aldermen considers legislation to close The Workhouse

ST. LOUIS – The city of St. Louis moved another step closer to shutting down The Workhouse.

On Thursday, the board of aldermen advanced legislation addressing the future of the St. Louis Medium Security Institution to the aldermanic public safety committee for consideration.

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed introduced bills calling for The Workhouse to be closed in six months. Reed said he would use the $8 million a year spent on that institution to help neighborhoods and reduce recidivism.

A number of activist groups and protesters have called for The Workhouse to close for some time now due to harsh conditions at the jail. Advocates also cite the fact that some people being detained at The Workhouse have not been convicted of a crime but simply cannot afford their bail.

Reed said the money could better spent to fight neighborhood crime and hire social workers who would work with detainees and their families.

“What my bill will do is, number one, it would set out a timeline for the Commissioner of Corrections to get us a plan, and also transition out of The Workhouse in a reasonable manner,” Reed said.

That legislation goes before the aldermanic public safety committee on Tuesday, July 7.