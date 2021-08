ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Board of Aldermen meets Wednesday morning to vote on the final approval of a pandemic-aid proposal.

The package is worth $168 million. That vote has been on hold since mid-July.

The Post-Dispatch reported Aldermanic President Lewis Reed called the special teleconference meeting. This was after the Board of Estimate and Apportionment voted Friday. The board endorsed the measure on how to spend some of the federal aid package allocated to St. Louis.