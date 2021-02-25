St. Louis Board of Elections expands absentee voting hours ahead of municipal primary

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Primary Municipal Election is next week and the city is giving some voters more time to cast their vote.

In addition to normal Monday through Friday hours, absentee voters can cast their ballot this weekend at the St. Louis Board of Elections Committee building.

“We’re opening Thursday and Friday at (8 a.m.). Then also Saturday we’re going to have hours as well opening (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.),” Ben Borgmeyer, Democratic Director for the St. Louis Election Board, said.

Borgmeyer says the added four hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. could help because everyone’s schedule is different.

“Sometimes voters don’t have weekdays available. So, if a voter wants to vote absentee and they have a qualifying reason, we’re trying to give the voters every opportunity they can to vote,” he said.

Also, there are no party ballots or party designations on the ballot. Voters can vote for any candidates they want. This is because of Proposition D, which passed last November.

“It calls for non-partisan primaries,” Borgmeyer said. “Part of the thing is that a voter can vote in the primary, whoever they approve of in that race, and then what happens is the top two vote-getters from each race then go to a run off in the April election.”

The final day to cast an absentee ballot in person is Monday, March 1 at 5 p.m., the day before the primary election.

