ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Record breaking heat across Missouri this Wednesday afternoon. St. Louis reached a high of 82 degrees, which breaks the old record of 78 set in 2020.

A record temperature of 82 was also set today in Columbia, Missouri. The previous record was 78 degrees, set in 2020. Quincy, Illinois hit 79 degrees today. The old record was 76 set in 1999. Tomorrow’s forecast also calls for highs in the 70s, but no record heat is expected.

Winter like temperatures in the 30s and 40s are expected by the end of the week and lasting through the weekend.