ST. LOUIS — Food and fun come together at the Brick Burger Pop-Up Experience for a Burger Adventure. The theme of this spot is square food that looks like it came from a Lego set. On September 16th and 17th the pop-up event will be at Hot Java Bar and Events on Manchester Avenue.

The menu at the pop-up restaurant has a variety of burgers, all with brick shaped ingredients. There are also meat, veggie, or vegan options.

The restaurant is full of colorful brick walls and themed furniture. Guests can also take part in a brick-building station. Where they can build whatever, they want out of bricks.

The Brick Burger pop-up event is now selling tickets for $47 each. Each ticket includes one burger and one soft drink. Tickets can be purchased here.

LEGO®, the LEGO logo, are trademarks of the LEGO Group of companies which does not sponsor, authorize or endorse this event.