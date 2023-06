ST. LOUIS – People in St. Louis are gathering to play bridge for a good cause. The St. Louis Bridge Club is raising money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

The game of bridge is clinically proven to reduce the risk of cognitive decline by having players use critical thinking and social skills. Thursday, the club will host a full day of bridge play, along with raffles and a silent auction.

They have games at 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m.