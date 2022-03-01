St. Louis businesses brace for MLB cancellations

ST. LOUIS — Paddy O’s manager Chris Ladley sat with staff Tuesday afternoon surrounded by more than 70 TVs waiting for the news MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred would drop shortly. The start of regular season MLB games canceled after a delay already in the start of Spring Training.

“When they announced everything, we just stopped what we were doing and all sat at the bar with our fingers crossed,” Ladley said.

Ladley said the downtown staple had been planning for Opening Day since the Cardinals magical season ended in Los Angeles last year.

They had big plans for fans, with more TVs, a new surround system and more bars. Ladley said they had big plans for business too.

“Opening Day alone, that’s a loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars,” he said.

The MLBPA released a statement, saying that “players and fans who love baseball are disgusted, but sadly not surprised.

In a FOX 2 Twitter poll, you might be surprised to see fans vote that they didn’t care about the cancellation. It’s not because Cardinals fans don’t care. Perhaps, it’s they don’t care for how the MLB has operated in the past.

“Baseball is like the only sport that’s ever done this like at least once every generation they have a lockout,” Ladley said.

On the other side of Busch Stadium, Ballpark Village is adjusting again too. Ballpark Village chief revenue officer Mike Lamartina sent FOX 2 a statement that said: “We are confident the cardinals will take the field this year and when they do we’ll be ready.”

Ladley says the whole area will.

“All of downtown is a sea of red and white you can smell hot dogs and brats in the air. Everybody’s singing. People that don’t even know each other are high-fiving,” he said.

The thought sounds good. But when?

“COVID’s kept us on our toes the last two years, so we’ll be ready when they give us the go sign,” Ladley said.