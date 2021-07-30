St. Louis Cardinals begin new homestand, new mask policy

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals begin a nine-game homestand tonight and they begin a new mask policy at Busch Stadium.

Fans were leaving the Cardinal’s team store all wearing masks, which is one of the areas at Busch Stadium where masks are required.

The Cardinals said they updated the policy to follow the city of St. Louis mask mandate that went into effect Monday. All fans, regardless of vaccination status, are asked to wear a mask when entering or walking around five indoor ticketed club areas, including the team store and Cardinals Authentics shop.

They can remove their masks in these areas while eating or drinking. Fans, who were going to the game, were asked what they thought of the new rules.



“You have your rights. You should have your rights. This is America, we are not a communist country. This is America, so it should be that way,” Cardinals fan Ted Shank said.

Cardinals fan Ryan Johnson, 15, said he does not like the mask policy.

“I don’t really like it cause I like to be free. I don’t like this thing cause they always block, and I can’t talk with them on and it makes it hot.”

Fans also will be asked to wear masks in all indoor public spaces at Ballpark Village. The cardinals are also encouraging all fans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.