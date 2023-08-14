ST. LOUIS – Monday night, the ‘Very Asian Foundation’ is celebrating the St. Louis Cardinals’ first ever ‘Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Night.”

The event honors five people who enriched St. Louis through Asian-American culture. You can enjoy music, dancing, and more before the game at 5:15 p.m. at the Budweiser terrace-themed kiosk.

The game starts at 6:45 p.m. Everyone who buys a med ticket gets a special bobblehead featuring Tommy Edman and Lars Nootbaar.

The two played for Team Korea and Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic.