ST. LOUIS – Some St. Louis Cardinals fans leaving Busch Stadium on Wednesday were shaking their heads in disgust. A team notorious for its winning ways dropped another heartbreaker by giving up a two-run lead in the 9th inning and then allowing three more runs to the visiting San Francisco Giants in the 10th frame.

“Couldn’t be much more disappointed,” said Jim Bullatto, a St. Louis Cardinals fan.

He said he is hopeful the team will make some front office changes quickly.

Kelly Goersch attended the game and agreed.

“There’s no unity, there’s no togetherness,” she said.

Several fans pointed to the retirements of Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols last season as a reason for the team’s disappointing season this year. The St. Louis Cardinals have a 27 – 42 record, the worst in the National League.

“We get into the later innings, and the people that we expect to excel, just don’t,” said Archie Masterson, a St. Louis Cardinals fan.

“The fans were booing, some of them,” said Buddy Cardwell.

He attended Wednesday’s game and believed many of the boos were directed toward the team’s front office and not the players.

“They did not allow the manager to manage,” Cardwell said. “I think that’s why (Mike) Shildt left, and (Oliver) Marmol is in the same position.”

Some fans anticipate the Cardinals will make changes after the team returns from its trip to London to play the Chicago Cubs later this month or after the All-Star break in July.