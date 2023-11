ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals host their 12th annual holiday gift drive Wednesday.

They are collecting toys for kids in military families. They are also collecting for kids served by several local charities. You can drop off a brand-new, unwrapped toy. From 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Gate 4 of Busch Stadium.

The team is ready with a thank-you gift of hot chocolate. Some of the gifts will be given to children of military families at an upcoming breakfast with Santa at Scott Air Force Base.