St. Louis Cardinals recognizing youth speaker trying to help others

ST. LOUIS – Koran Bolden, a national youth motivational speaker, was once on the wrong side of things. But he turned his negative into a positive and became a motivational speaker.

As more students began returning to classrooms during the pandemic, Bolden noticed a disturbing trend.

“Yeah, it’s been a hard time on us all, especially when you think about the youth who are learning at home and are not equipped,” Bolden said.

St. Louis Cardinals team President Bill DeWitt III heard the word of Bolden’s work and gave him some golden tickets for Saturday’s Cardinals game for inner-city youth who have never been to a ballgame.

“You wouldn’t believe how many of these students are crying, saying I get to have a night out with my dad or my mother, or have a date night out,” Bolden said.

Bolden wants to bring St. Louis youth into spaces like Spark in the PWC Building to get new perspectives and the things that positive momentum can achieve.

“For the Cardinals to put perspective over profit is big, that says a lot,” Bolden said.

Saturday at the Cubs versus Cardinals game, Bolden will throw out the first pitch and is expected to bring 2,000 youth and health care workers to the series thanks to the St. Louis Cardinals.