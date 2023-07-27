ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals are hosting the Chicago Cubs this weekend as extreme heat settles into the St. Louis area.

The team is taking the following steps to help fans stay cool:

Seven 125-gallon “Water Monster” coolers have been set up around the ballpark to provide fans with free water to cool down and stay hydrated.

-Large “swamp” fans have been placed inside the Busch Stadium gates to help cool guests and staff as they enter the ballpark.

-Ushers have been instructed to look for signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion and offer to move fans into shaded areas if they notice anyone exhibiting symptoms.

-An extra medical crew is on hand at the ballpark to assist with any heat cases that may arise.

-The club is flexible with fans in the Loge (Level 3) and Pavilion & Terrace (Level 4) levels moving seats into more shaded areas as long as they do not take the ticketed seats of other fans.

Additionally, as with all games, fans may bring in soft-sided coolers not exceeding 10″ x 8″ x 10”; non-alcoholic beverages in factory-sealed plastic bottles no larger than 2 liters; empty cups, mugs, or plastic bottles.

St. Louis Cardinals fan Kay Gaines came prepared. She had a soft cooler with plastic bottles of water and soda. She was with her family at Ballpark Village before the game.

“We brought some extra water for our cooler for inside the game,” Gaines said.

She said she would look for shade and stay hydrated.

Symaiya Dunlap, a St. Louis Cardinals fan, sat in a shaded area outside the ballpark as she arrived for Thursday’s game.

“It’s still pretty hot right here, but we’re catching a good breeze sometimes,” she said.

“I love baseball. It’s so hot, though,” said Jamelle Dunlap, Symaiya’s sister.

The Cardinals series with the Cubs continues Friday and Saturday with evening games, and the finale on Sunday will take place in the afternoon.