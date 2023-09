ST. LOUIS – On Tuesday, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will join the Cardinals in welcoming 20 new U.S. citizens.

It’s also a celebration of Constitution Day and Citizenship Day. The new citizens emigrated from 15 countries, including Argentina, Cuba, Mexico, Spain, and the Philippines.

The naturalization ceremony is at Busch Stadium before Tuesday night’s game at 6:00 p.m. The first pitch in the second matchup between the Cardinals and Brewers is at 6:45.