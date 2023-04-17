ST. LOUIS — A food delivery driver was a carjacking victim in Downtown St. Louis Sunday. Police say that a suspect threw her dog out of her car’s window before driving away.

The 42-year-old victim was walking back to her running 2020 Dodge Charger at around 9:45 p.m. Sunday. It was parked along the curb in the 1900 block of Washington Avenue. A white four-door sedan with four men in it pulled next to her vehicle.

The victim tells police that the four men got out of the vehicle, armed with guns, and approached her. They pressed a gun against her while patting down her property. Three of them men got into her vehicle, threw her dog out of the window, and then drove off.

St. Louis police say that her vehicle was found later in Madison County, Illinois. A suspect was placed under arrest.