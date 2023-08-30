ST. LOUIS — Casago, a travel website, has compiled a list of interesting tourist sites to visit for free. The Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis has been named one of the top ten places to visit in the United States.

The cathedral ranks seventh on the list, and the College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Missouri, ranks ninth. In the neighboring state, the Lincoln Tomb and War Memorial in Springfield, Illinois, is also included on the list of top free tourist sites by state.

These lists are organized by continent, country, and state. For more information, please visit their website.