ST. LOUIS – There are big changes coming to more than 170 Catholic churches in the St. Louis area. The Archdiocese of St. Louis wants to hear from its members about the changes.

“We’re basing our model of church mainly from an eastern and western European immigrant model that was from the 19th and 20th century. We’re no longer in the 19th and 20th century. We’re in the 21st century. So, how do we as a church of St. Louis proclaim the gospel, reach people and bring them into the message of salvation,” said Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski.

He said that is where “All Things New” come in.

“So, we’re looking at how can we use the resources that we have to best be the church of St. Louis to bring the gospel to our people and to live that gospel,” Rozanski said.

One of the main concerns some members have is if smaller parishes and schools will be shut down.

“Certainly, we would have plans that would allow for enough time for parents and students to plan for the future,” Rozanski said. “My goal in “All Things New” is to have a catholic presence in every square mile of our archdiocese. So, whatever form that will take, I can’t answer because I don’t have the full picture until we get all of the input.”

He said they’ve heard from priests at their 178 churches, and now they want to hear from members. They’re asking members to look at the handbook break down of each parish before heading to one of the 350 listening session they’ll hold in October and November.

“That will be given back to me and all the way from January until May. I will be looking at this input as we chart a future direction for our archdiocese,” said Rozanski said.

For more information about the listening sessions, click here.