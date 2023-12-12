ST. LOUIS — Many Catholic schools were waiting on an announcement from the archdiocese about closures. Over the past 20 years, enrollment has dropped from 40,000 to less than 20,000. The Archdiocese notified about 26 schools that they might be closing. It appears that they will remain open.

The Office of Catholic Education and Formation, along with Episcopal Vicars, met with archdiocesan pastors to evaluate elementary school sustainability. Pastors recommend keeping schools open for 2024-25, with standalone schools submitting long-term plans by Feb 1, 2024.

“Archbishop Rozanski will review the feasibility reports and may suggest additional revisions or amendments. It is possible that some parishes may elect in February to reconsider their decisions to remain open,” states the archdiocese in a news release.

Archbishop Mitchell T. Rozanski will review reports, suggesting revisions. The Archdiocese of St. Louis will support viable schools through various initiatives, emphasizing the importance of Catholic education.