St. Louis Catholics obligated to attend Sunday Mass starting July 1

ST. LOUIS – Sunday Mass obligation resumes on July 1 for Catholics in the Archdiocese of St. Louis.
The announcement came from Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski in a video.
“I am lifting the dispensation to the obligation for Sunday Mass in the Archdiocese of St. Louis,” Rozanski said.
Each parish will continue with its safety protocols. The mask mandate is only in place for those who have not been vaccinated. Rozanski is leaving social distancing and capacity restriction decisions up to individual parishes depending on the size and set up of the church.
“Being together at Mass is important to being Catholic,” Rozanski said.