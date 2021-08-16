St. Louis Catholics pray for former archbishop hospitalized with COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – Catholics across St. Louis are praying for the recovery of Cardinal Raymond Burke. The former Archbishop of St. Louis recently tested positive for COVID-19 and has since been placed on a ventilator.

Burke served as Archbishop of St. Louis from 2004 to 2008 and, since leaving, has kept in close contact with St. Francis de Sales Oratory in south St. Louis. He’s visited there several times over the years and performed ordinations at the oratory.

His love of the traditional Latin mass connected him with the Institute of Christ the King, an order of priests brought to St. Louis to offer the Latin mass at St. Francis de Sales Oratory. Many of the staff and parishioners here are offering prayers for Burke’s swift recovery.

“They’re worried because they love the cardinal and they appreciate a lot of the spiritual guidance he’s given during his tenure as priest, bishop, and cardinal of the Roman Catholic Church,” said Rev. Canon Benjamin Coggeshall, the rector of St. Francis de Sales Oratory. “He’s the reason that we’re here in St. Louis and during his tenure as archbishop, he was very present for the institute, for the faithful here, for confirmations, for masses, for things like that, and even after he went to Rome.”

Cardinal Burke resides in Rome but became ill while visiting his home state of Wisconsin. He’s currently hospitalized there. The latest statement from Burke’s Twitter account says doctors are encouraged by his progress.