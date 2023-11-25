ST. LOUIS — In the heart of Downtown St. Louis, notable individuals gathered for the 4th Annual Give Black Ball, an event dedicated to recognizing and honoring impactful organizations that have significantly contributed to the city. The spotlight shone on two outstanding black-owned entities.

The honorees, Dr. Marty Casey’s Show Me Arts Academy and Morgan Casey’s Date Ideas and Things to Do, were celebrated for their exceptional contributions to the St. Louis community.

Founder of Give Black Ball, Jordan “Shorty, aka Reggie Son,” Johnson, expressed the significance of the event: “This is the fourth year of the Give Black Ball. It gives us an opportunity around the holidays to give back but we also give to a black-owned organization or initiative here in Saint Louis. Everybody knows Shorty shows love, so this is a way people around the city, the community that I admire, are doing good in the city.”

The festive night included networking, live entertainment, and indulgence in food and drinks, creating an atmosphere of celebration and appreciation.

Jordan Johnson highlighted the importance of the honorees, stating, “We have a mother-daughter duo. This is very important because it’s all about black love, black life, and black family.”

The first honoree, Dr. Marty Casey’s Show Me Arts Academy, is a multicultural arts youth program providing training in music and visual arts. Dr. Casey shared, “Show Me Arts Academy has been around since 2014. We’re just excited that we’re still going strong, servicing children all over the city of Saint Louis.”

The second honoree, Morgan Casey’s Date Ideas and Things to Do, has captivated an audience of 5 million monthly viewers, showcasing the best places and activities in St. Louis and other cities. Morgan Casey reflected on their growth: “We are one of the largest social platforms in Saint Louis, Missouri. We started in the pandemic telling everybody where they should go and what they should do, and it just blew up.”

The Give Black Ball annually honors and donates to black-owned organizations, empowering them to amplify their impact on the community. It serves as a beacon of recognition for those who strive to make a positive difference.