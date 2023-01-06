ST. LOUIS — Tonight marks the 12th night since Christmas. The carnival season has already begun, and a season of celebration is just around the corner.

Organizers of the annual Saint-Louis Mardi Gras celebrations will gather tonight to continue strategizing ways to keep the party going. Following a night of revelry, the board of directors will raise the Mardi Gras flag and vote on whether to organize another season of parades.

The parades in 2021 have been canceled due to COVID. Indoor events required proof of vaccination last year.