St. Louis celebrity Meghan King is dating President Biden’s nephew

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – We finally know who Meghan King’s new boyfriend is. The former Real Housewife of Orange County now lives in St. Louis. Page 6 reports that she is now dating President Joe Biden’s nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens.

King posted a pic of them together to Instagram over the weekend with the caption, “Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like “my main squeeze”… so just meet my man. ❤️”

Cuffe Biden Owens, 42, is an attorney who lives in Los Angeles County. He has largely avoided the spotlight. But, his mother is involved with the president’s political career.

Former St. Louis Cardinals player Jim Edmonds and his ex-wife Meghan King finalized their divorce in May after splitting in October 2019. The former Real Housewife of Orange County moved with Edmonds to St. Louis County where they broke ground on a new home in 2018. They have three children together.

King and Edmonds split after a lewd text exchange was published in a tabloid. Explicit texts between Edmonds and the anonymous woman were sent when King was pregnant with twins.