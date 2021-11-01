St. Louis charter school leader picked for Missouri Education Board

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has appointed one of the founders of a St. Louis charter school to the State Board of Education.

Kerry Casey will begin serving on the state board immediately. She also is a board member of the KIPP Charter School in St. Louis and is a vice president at Exegy, a financial markets data company.

Casey will replace Victor Lenz on the state board. His term expired in 2019, but Missouri law allows board members to continue serving until the governor chooses a replacement.

Casey’s appointment will be subject to Senate approval and runs until 2027.