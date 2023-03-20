ST. LOUIS – Professional chess comes to the St. Louis area. Local grand masters are showing off their skills in the American Cup Tournament.

That’s where 16 of the best chess players in the United States are competing this week. This is the second annual American cup.

A few local players are competing in the tournament – including Fabiano Caruana, who was the world championship contender in 2018. This is a unique chess tournament compared to others.

“We have 16 of the best chess players in the United States, but also they are competing in an interesting and intriguing time format – so they combine the classical time format, the rapid time format, the blitz time format, and the Armageddon,” Grand master Cristian Chirila shared. “Which is pretty much crazy chess.”

The winner of the tournament of course gets bragging rights plus $300,000 in prize money. The American cup runs through March 26.