ST. LOUIS – A child was rushed to a St. Louis hospital Thursday with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to Sgt. Charles Wall, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred in the 3100 block of Brantner Place, located in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

The child suffered a head wound, Wall said. There’s been no additional update on the child’s condition.

Police are not certain of the child’s age, but believe he is a pre-teen.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will have additional information as it becomes available.