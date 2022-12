ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Children’s Choirs will celebrate the Christmas holiday with “Sure on this Shining Night” on Saturday.

Young artists aged 6 to 18 perform, while also receiving mentorship in teamwork and professionalism. The 2nd Grade Concert Singers were our Band in a Box.



“Sure on this Shining Night“

St. Louis Children’s Choirs

Saturday, December 10

2 and 7 p.m. CST

J. Scheidegger Center

Lindenwood University

2300 W. Clay St.

St. Charles, MO 63301