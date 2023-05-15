ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Children’s Hospital has a new mobile unit hitting the road Monday. It’s the nation’s first mobile pediatric diabetes unit.

Pediatric diabetes is one of the most common chronic diseases among children. In missouri, where childhood obesity is ranked 15th highest in the U.S., there’s even more risk.

The Healthy Kids Express Diabetes Mobile Unit will travel to schools to provide accessible healthcare for diabetic children. They’ll also educate kids on how to prevent and manage diabetes.