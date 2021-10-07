St. Louis Children’s Hospital patient shaves her doctor’s head

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis Children’s Hospital doctor let her patient shave her head in keeping with a promise she made.

St. Louis Children’s Hospital wrote on Facebook that Dr. Warren met 9-year-old Maci, a patient with aplastic anemia, about a year ago. Maci’s rare blood disorder eventually led to her having to have a bone marrow transplant.

“This smart 9 year-old asked if her hair would fall out. Dr. Warren said it was possible, but promised to shave her own head if it got to that point,” St. Louis Children’s Hospital said in the Facebook post.

Instead of Warren using the clippers, “she let Maci do the honors.”

Many people who have interacted with Dr. Warren at the hospital gave her glowing reviews in the comments.

“Dr. Warren is THE BEST! She made my little cancer warrior feel so special and we can not thank her enough for being so loving and knowledgeable,” Chris Marie said.

Hannah Hughey said, “Dr warren is amazing!! Absolutely adore her and this hospital they have been so amazing to us!!”

“She broke the news to my son and I at midnight in the emergency room. She did it with kindness and compassion. She answered all our questions and I will forever be thankful she was the dr on call that holiday weekend,” Catherine Kohlmeyer Viglione said.