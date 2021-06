ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Children’s Hospital is in the top tier for Missouri, and it is among the top seven percent nationally.

This is the 13th consecutive year the hospital has made the top 10 percent in U.S. News & World Report.

Of the nearly 200 children’s hospitals evaluated, St. Louis Children’s is one of only eight to rank in the top 25 in all ten pediatric specialties.

Click here to see the full rankings.