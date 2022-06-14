ST. LOUIS – For the 14th consecutive year, a national report has ranked St. Louis Children’s Hospital among the top 10% of all children’s hospitals nationwide.

U.S. News & World Report released its new rankings earlier this week. St. Louis Children’s Hospital, an extension of the Washington University School of Medicine, was ranked 15th-best nationally and tabbed as Missouri’s top pediatric hospital in the report.

Among nearly 200 hospitals evaluated, St. Louis Children’s is one of only 23 to be nationally ranked in all 10 pediatric specialties. The hospital ranked within the top 10 nationally in the fields of neurology, neonatology, and orthopedics.

“Thanks to our team’s compassion, dedication, care and expertise, families entrust care of their kids to St. Louis Children’s,” says Children’s President Trish Lollo. “We’re honored to be named one of America’s top children’s hospitals, and to take care of kids and families at their most vulnerable times.”

Boston’s Children’s Hospital in Massachusetts was recognized as the top pediatric hospital in the report. The rankings will soon be published in the U.S. News Best Hospitals guidebook.