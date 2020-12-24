St. Louis churches rethink Christmas services due to COVID-19 pandemic

ST. LOUIS – Christmas Eve worship services are a tradition for many. But this year, churches are rethinking those services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis will be quieter than usual tonight, with fewer people allowed inside because of social distancing.

“We appreciate the precautions so that, basically, we don’t make each other sick and the dispensation that’s been given for people who are high risk and can’t come,” said Elizabeth Abraham, a Cathedral Basilica parishioner.

Reservations filled up for two Christmas Eve vigil masses in the afternoon—at 3 p.m. and at 5 p.m.—and then midnight mass. Seating is arranged in social- distanced bubbles. The masses here at the Cathedral Basilica and many catholic churches will be streamed online.

“There’s also a lot more people who have been longing to be back in mass and you hear people talking about that too. They really miss being there but, at the same time, they don’t feel safe to go in person,” said Kevin Reese, a Cathedral Basilica parishioner.

There is no packing into crowded churches this year but it’s still important, maybe more than ever, to come together somehow to celebrate this important holiday for Christians.

St. Peter AME Church in north St. Louis scheduled a virtual Christmas Eve service for 6:30 p.m.

“You have to do things innovative. Otherwise, our churches could close and this is one of the reasons why it’s so important for ministries now to do not only social media but quality social media,” said Lead Pastor LeSean Tarkington.

All of the services at St. Peter AME Church have been virtual for months now.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis is encouraging Catholics to consider a change in what may be normal tradition and to attend a later mass on Christmas Day at their parish.

Christmas Day masses at the Cathedral Basilica are scheduled for 8 a.m., 10 a.m., and noon – reservations are required.