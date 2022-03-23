ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Bar Ethics Department filed a massive complaint against St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, accusing her of professional misconduct.

Gardner has a hearing set for April 11. If she is found guilty, she could lose her law license.

“This is before the Missouri Supreme Court, and I believe there is a very high likelihood that she will be convicted on these charges for no other reason than the length and breadth of charges,” said St. Louis attorney Brad Young of Harris Dowell, Fisher, and Young.

After studying the 73-page complaint, Young said it alleges how Gardner fostered and promoted the perjury charges that were leveled against William Tisaby. He said she is accused of allowing Tisaby, her lead investigator, to commit perjury and that she took no steps to correct the record once she was made aware of his actions.

“If the Missouri Supreme Court finds that she is guilty of ethics charges and professional misconduct, it could result in probation, a suspension of her law license, or disbarment,” said Young.

If that happens, under Missouri law, Gardner would be ineligible to be the circuit attorney. Also under Missouri law, Gov. Mike Parson would be empowered to appoint a replacement if he so desired.

When asked if the case could be continued in April, Young responded: “At this time, she has received two, if not three. But there is a chance it will be continued, but a greater chance it will be heard on April 11.”

It’s important to note the Tisaby guilty plea does not include Kim Gardner. Also, the accusations made in the 73-page complaint still have to be proven at the hearing.