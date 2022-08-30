ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Supreme Court issued a formal reprimand of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner for her conduct during her 2018 investigation against former Governor Eric Greitens.

In May, a three-person disciplinary panel ruled Gardner violated ethics rules and recommended the state’s high court reprimand the city prosecutor. Gardner failed to share evidence with Greitens’ attorneys.

Gardner acknowledged she failed to turn over notes from an interview her private investigator conducted with the former governor’s mistress. She also admitted failing to turn over the video from the interview, saying she thought the camera was broken.

Gardner’s office eventually dismissed her criminal case against Greitens.

The panel determined Gardner did not act with malice or dishonesty, which is why they only recommended a reprimand.

Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul C. Wilson issued the following order Tuesday afternoon:

Now at this day, this Court being sufficiently advised of and concerning the premises and having considered the statement of acceptance of the decision of the Disciplinary Hearing Panel filed herein;

This Court finds that Respondent, Kimberly M. Gardner, violated Rules 4-3.3(a), 4-3.4(a), and 4-3.4(d) of the Rules of Professional Conduct and should be disciplined;

Upon consideration of these findings, previous decisions of this Court, ABA Standards for Imposing Lawyer Discipline, and aggravating and mitigating circumstances, this Court orders that Respondent, Kimberly M. Gardner, is hereby reprimanded.

Fee ordered pursuant to Rule 5.19(h) in the amount of $750.00 payable to the Clerk of this Court to the credit of the Advisory Committee.

Costs taxed to Respondent. Chief Justice Paul C. Wilson, Missouri Supreme Court

Gardner’s investigator on the Greitens’ case, former FBI agent William Tisaby, pleaded guilty to evidence tampering in March 2022. He received probation but had the sentence suspended.