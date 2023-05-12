ST. LOUIS – For at least the second time this week, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has refused charges for someone arrested in a criminal investigation.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department tells FOX 2 that officers arrested a 32-year-old man in a 2021 murder case on Thursday.

Investigators had tried for first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges against the man arrested. However, SLMPD says the circuit attorney’s office did not issue charges and cited a “lack of evidence” in the case.

This investigation dates back to Oct. 25, 2021. Police responded to an apartment building in the 4900 block of Rosalie Street. When they arrived, they found a 49-year-old man, Kelly Terrell Collier, dead at the scene. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Earlier this week, the Circuit Attorney’s Office also refused charges against a 33-year-old woman in an investigation over a shooting on Cherokee Street. The shooting happened as a Cinco de Mayo festival was wrapping up for the day.

Photos shared by police Monday in connection with the case showed two people, presumed to be the other woman and another man arrested, holding weapons around the time of gunfire. Charges were not filed against the woman, with the circuit attorney’s office citing a “lack of evidence.” However, the man police suspect was caught on camera around the time of the shooting has been charged.

The refused charges in both cases come just over a week after St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced her resignation from office. She will officially step down on June 1.