ST. LOUIS –A job fair is being held Saturday at the Carnahan Courthouse for people interested in working in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office. They are looking for clerks, secretaries, paralegals, investigators, counselors, and more. It is being held at 1114 Market Street from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The office will be accepting applications for a variety of job openings. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner posted this letter for candidates to the office’s website.

Dear Interested Candidate, As the Circuit Attorney of the City of St. Louis, I believe that we all deserve to live, work and play in a historically rich, culturally diverse and safe city that respects the rights of all. I am proud to be a part of the Circuit Attorney’s Office, a respected group of legal professionals who are passionate about creating a safe and prosperous community. This Office aggressively prosecutes state-level criminal offenses that occur within the City of St. Louis. Our mission is to pursue justice for all citizens within the highest standards of ethical behavior and professionalism. We work every day to create a safer city and a more accountable criminal justice system. I invite you to get to know us. I believe you will find that the Circuit Attorney’s Office is a great place to practice and live your passion for the law. Best Regards, Kimberly M. Gardner Kim Gardner

One of the few prosecutors left handling St. Louis City’s most violent crimes abruptly resigned Friday. Natalia Ogurkiewicz was the prosecutor in the Daniel Riley case. He’s the man accused in the tragic crash which caused Janae Edmondson to lose both her legs.

The departure marks the latest example of chronic staffing issues for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. The sudden resignation comes days before a court hearing in Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s fight to remove Gardner from office.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office job fair

10 am – 1 pm, Saturday, Apr 22, 2023

Carnahan Courthouse

1114 Market, between Tucker and 11th Street, 1st floor. St. Louis