St. Louis City Aldermen pass American Rescue Plan Act, includes $5 million in direct financial assistance

Tishaura O. Jones waves to friends in the City Hall Rotunda, after taking the ceremonial Oath of Office, to become the first black female to hold the office of Mayor of St. Louis in St. Louis on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Jones was previously the Treasurer of St. Louis since 2013. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Board of Aldermen gave initial approval to Mayor Tishaura Jone’s American Rescue Plan Act Tuesday night, which includes the $5 million in direct financial assistance.

“I’m proud that the St. Louis Board of Aldermen passed my American Rescue Plan Act direct relief proposal to boost vaccination rates, keep families in their homes and improve public safety by addressing the root causes of crime,” Jones said in a press release.

The $80 million American Rescue Plan Act includes providing St. Louis families with one-time payments of $500, which was previously removed by Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed.

“I was grateful to work with Alderman John Collins-Muhammad and many others to restore $5 million in direct financial assistance to thousands of St. Louis residents, which will help families help put food on the table and get them back on their feet,” Jones said.

The bill will go before the board of estimate and apportionment Thursday before its final passage by the board of aldermen Friday.

“I want to thank the members of the board of aldermen for working so diligently today to get one step

closer to getting the federal dollars into motion in the city of St. Louis,” Reed said in a separate press release.

“I look forward to getting this bill passed by Friday.”

Approximately $20 million of the American Rescue Plan Act will go toward establishing a citywide affordable housing development fund; $33 million will go toward establishing an economic empowerment fund for north St. Louis; $5 million will be allocated for a small business grand fund with $5,000 grants to small businesses; $15 million will go toward the healthy home repair fund; $500,000 will be allocated for expanding broadband and public WIFI; $450,000 will go toward job training in software development, data management, and analytics; and $5 million will be allocated to uniformed police officer overtime.

Items that were added to the plan act were a $1.25 million prepaid gift card incentive vaccination program, more funding for the Cops & Clinicians program, and including $5 million for new software for the board of elections to support and implement “Anywhere Voting” systems, according to a press release.